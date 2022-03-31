OPENING
“The Contractor” — (Action, R, 103 minutes). Special Forces Sgt. James Harper was involuntarily discharged from the Army and his pension was cut off. Desperate for money to provide for his family, he starts working with a private underground military force. When his first assignment goes wrong, he finds himself hunted and on the run.
“Morbius” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Biochemist Michael Morbius has a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure. At first, his cure seems to work, but it seems that he has injected himself with a form of vampirism that unleashed a darkness from inside him.
ONGOING
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“CODA” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Ruby, a CODA (Child of Deaf Parents), is the only person who can hear in her family. When the family fishing business is in trouble, Ruby finds she must choose between attending Berklee College of Music or her fear of abandoning her parents.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Johnny turns himself into a monster and everyone else becomes human after an experiment goes wrong.
“Infinite Storm” — (Drama, R, 104 minutes). Based on a true story, an experienced climber turns back before she reaches the Mount Washington summit because of a blizzard. On her way down, she finds a stranded man. She must find a way to get the man and herself down the mountain before nightfall.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“Jujutsu Kaisen: 0” — (Animation, PG-13, 105 minutes). High school student Yuta Okkotsu’s friend Rika has been turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Okkotsu enrolls in Jujutsu High where he hopes to learn how to combat this Curse.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author get’s kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author. Together they must survive the jungle and find the treasure before it is lost forever.
“Madagascar” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Animals from the New York Zoo must adjust to living in the wild when they are washed ashore in Madagascar.
“The Outfit” — (Crime, R, 105 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In order to survive an awful night, a tailor must figure out a way to outwit a group of mobsters.
“RRR” — (Action, PG-13, 188 minutes). In the 1920’s, two legendary revolutionaries go on a journey away from home before they must start fighting for their country.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
“X” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). Young filmmakers in rural Texas making an adult film find themselves fighting for their lives when their reclusive and elderly host finds out what they are doing.
