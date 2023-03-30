OPENING

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Acidman” — (Drama, not rated, 87 minutes). When Maggie finds her estranged father living in the Oregon wilderness and sees that his obsession with UFOs has intensified, she struggles to understand him while trying to rekindle their father-daughter relationship.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Helen Believe” — (Documentary, not rated, 105 minutes). After becoming America’s first female gold medalist, Helen Maroulis suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury. She then battles self-doubt and PTSD while trying for a second chance at greatness during the Tokyo Olympics.

“His Only Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham’s faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“The Journey with Andrea Bocelli” — (Music, not rated). Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, travel by horseback through the Italian countryside combining musical performance and conversation.

“Spinning Gold” — (Biography, R, 137 minutes). The story of music producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

SPECIALTY

“The Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff” — (Opera, 180 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

Six Feet Under Horror Film Festival — 2:30 p.m. Sunday. (Stargazers Theatre. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com).

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 year ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson, who when he says “Shazam!” is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE