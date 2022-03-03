OPENING
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Ridder begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“Big Gold Brick” — (Comedy/fantasy, not rated, 132 minutes). Chaos ensues when young writer Samuel Liston is enlisted by a mysterious middle-aged man to write the man’s biography.
“Nightride” — (Suspense, not rated, 97 minutes). Budge has borrowed money from a dangerous loan shark to get the product for a deal, but when the deal goes wrong, Budge must find the missing product before the loan shark finds him.
“Blacklight” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). After government operative Travis Block comes to terms with his shady past, he discovers U.S. citizens are being targeted and finds himself being scrutinized by the FBI director he once protected.
“The Cursed” — (Horror, R, 113 minutes). During his investigation of a supernatural menace in rural France, pathologist John McBride finds he must exorcise some demons of his own.
“Cyrano” — (Drama, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Cyrano de Bergerac can dazzle with verbal joust or swordplay in a duel, but he is too self-conscious to declare his love for Roxanne. And besides, Roxanne is in love with Christian.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow’s soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Columbian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Johnny turns himself into a monster and everyone else becomes human after an experiment goes wrong.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“Marry Me” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Seconds before music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are to be married in front of an audience of fans, Valdez finds out Bastian has been unfaithful. She decides she is still getting married — but to Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.
“Moonfall” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C+, Chris Hewitt. A NASA executive and former astronaut, another former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist go on a last-ditch mission in space to end the moon’s collision course to Earth and find the moon is not what we think it is.
“Peace River” — (Drama, not rated, 135 minutes). Casey Shane is a rancher in love with his childhood friend Maria Martinez. Shane joins the Army Special Forces and is deployed to Afghanistan. After returning from war, he must learn to return to his cowboy way and have faith in Christ to recover the will to live and to regain the love of his life.
“Scream” — (Horror, R, 114 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Twenty-five years after brutal murders in Woodsboro, a new killer in the Ghostface mask is targeting teenagers.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Studio 666” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The band Foo Fighters moves into a mansion in Encino, Calif., to record an album, with the knowledge that the mansion has a grisly rock and roll history. Once in the mansion, Dave Grohl encounters supernatural forces that threaten the lives of the band members.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs.
