“Infinite Storm” — (Drama, R, 104 minutes). Based on a true story, an experienced climber turns back before she reaches the Mount Washington summit because of a blizzard. On her way down, she finds a stranded man. She must find a way to get the man and herself down the mountain before nightfall.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author get’s kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author. Together they must survive the jungle and find the treasure before it is lost forever.
“RRR” — (Action, PG-13, 188 minutes). In the 1920’s, two legendary revolutionaries go on a journey away from home before they must start fighting for their country.
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Johnny turns himself into a monster and everyone else becomes human after an experiment goes wrong.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“Jujutsu Kaisen: 0” — (Animation, PG-13, 105 minutes). High school student Yuta Okkotsu’s friend Rika has been turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Okkotsu enrolls in Jujutsu High where he hopes to learn how to combat this Curse.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Don Carlos” — (Concert, 315 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“Nightmare Alley” — (Crime, R, 150 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. Con artist Stanton Carlisle joins a carnival and creates a plan to swindle from the wealthy.
“The Outfit” — (Crime, R, 105 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In order to survive an awful night, a tailor must figure out a way to outwit a group of mobsters.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
“X” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). Young filmmakers in rural Texas making an adult film find themselves fighting for their lives when their reclusive and elderly host finds out what they are doing.
