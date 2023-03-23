OPENING

“A Good Person” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After surviving a terrible tragedy and emerging from recovery, Allison finds she has unresolved grief and is addicted to opioids.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 year ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“My Neighbor Totoro 35th Anniversary” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). After moving to a house in the country, Satsuki and Mei discover a gigantic but gentle forest spirit named Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends take the two girls on a series of adventures.

SPECIALTY

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Sneak Preview — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventures when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic. 2 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family is murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices” — (Documentary, not rated, 104 minutes). A real look at the musical journey of Louis Tomlinson.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE