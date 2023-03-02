OPENING

“Casablanca” (Fathom’s Big Screen Classics) — (Drama, PG, 102 minutes). Revisit an old classic about an American cafe owner who struggles with the decision of helping or not helping his former lover and her husband escape the Nazis.

“Children of the Corn” — (Horror, R, 92 minutes). After irresponsible adults ruin the crops in a small town in Nebraska, their children stage a massacre, killing the adults who have ruined their future.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family is murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). Special agent Orson Fortune, along with a team of operatives, recruits a big Hollywood movie star to help them stop the sale of weapons technology before world order is disrupted.

“RRR” Fan CelebRRRation — (Action, PG-13, 188 minutes). RRR is back on the big screen. In the 1920s, two legendary revolutionaries go on a journey away from home before they must start fighting for their country.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Bunker” — (Horror, R, 108 minutes). During World War I, a group of soldiers trapped in a bunker are faced with a presence that turns them against each other.

“Close” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Two 13-year old best friends Leo and Remi have an unbreakable bond that is suddenly torn apart.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). Grade: C, James Verniere. In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Rerelease — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

“The Year of the Dog” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Matt, a loner alcoholic, tries to maintain sobriety for 30 days so he can give his mother her dying wish, for him to visit her in hospice while he is sober. While taking refuge at his sponsor’s farm, Matt finds Yup’ik, a stray husky, and the two make a connection.Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

