“Jujutsu Kaisen: 0” — (Animation, PG-13, 105 minutes). High school student Yuta Okkotsu’s friend Rika has been turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Okkotsu enrolls in Jujutsu High where he hopes to learn how to combat this Curse.
“The Outfit” — (Crime, R, 105 minutes). In order to survive an awful night, a tailor must figure out a way to outwit a group of mobsters.
“Umma” — (Horror, PG-13, 83 minutes). Amanda and her daughter have a normal life until the remains of Amanda’s estranged mother arrive from Korea and Amanda finds she is haunted by the fear that she is turning into her own mother.
“X” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). Young filmmakers in rural Texas making an adult film find themselves fighting for their lives when their reclusive and elderly host finds out what they are doing.
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“The Cursed” — (Horror, R, 113 minutes). During his investigation of a supernatural menace in rural France, pathologist John McBride finds he must exorcise some demons of his own.
“Cyrano” — (Drama, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Cyrano de Bergerac can dazzle with verbal jousts or swordplay in a duel, but he is too self-conscious to declare his love for Roxanne. And besides, Roxanne is in love with Christian.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Colombian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“Moonfall” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C+, Chris Hewitt. A NASA executive and former astronaut, another former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist go on a last-ditch mission in space to end the moon’s collision course to Earth and find the moon is not what we think it is.
“The Secret Life of Pets” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Take a look into what our pets do while we are at work or school.
“Scream” — (Horror, R, 114 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Twenty-five years after brutal murders in Woodsboro, a new killer in the Ghostface mask is targeting teenagers.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Studio 666” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The band Foo Fighters moves into a mansion in Encino, Calif., to record an album, knowing the mansion has a grisly rock and roll history. Once inside, Dave Grohl encounters supernatural forces that threaten the lives of the band members.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
