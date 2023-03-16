OPENING

“Inside” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). When a heist doesn’t go as planned, art thief Nemo gets trapped in a New York penthouse.

“Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi” — (Drama, not rated). Follow Sanjay and Anupama from adolescence to age 28 in this heart-warming romance.

“Moving On” — (Comedy, R, 85 minutes). After reconnecting at a funeral, two old friends vow to get revenge on the widower who messed with them a long time ago.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

SPECIALTY

“The Metropolitan Opera: Lohengrin” — (Opera, 295 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

Showing of Short Films from Breck Film Festival — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Ivywild School. Tickets: ifsoc-breckfilm.eventive.org/welcome).

“The Soul of St. Ives” — (Fantasy). Layla St. Ives is rescued by a war-wizard after her essence is stolen by a soul thief and a profiteer. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree).

“Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” — (Documentary, PG, 112 minutes). Follows the 50-year professional relationship between author Robert Caro and his editor Robert Gottlieb. 7 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School. Tickets: tinyurl.com/35bdx89r).

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family is murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“The Magic Flute” — (Adventure, not rated, 124 minutes). While 17-year-old Tim Walker attends the Mozart boarding school in the Austrian Alps, he discovers an old passageway into the world of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). Special agent Orson Fortune, along with a team of operatives, recruits a big Hollywood movie star to help them stop the sale of weapons technology before world order is disrupted.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish.

and restore his nine lives.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Southern Gospel” — (Biography, PG-13, 109 minutes). After a rock star’s life comes crashing down, he pursues his childhood dream of becoming a preacher. But first he must face his past demons.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE