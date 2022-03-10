OPENING
“Gold” — (Action, R, 97 minutes). While traveling through the desert, two drifters discover the biggest gold nugget ever found. They decide to excavate more gold. One man leaves to find tools and the other man is left to guide the gold. While enduring the desert elements, wild dogs and more, he starts to think that his partner is not coming back and he must now survive on his own.
ONGOING
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“Cyrano” — (Drama, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Cyrano de Bergerac can dazzle with verbal joust or swordplay in a duel, but he is too self-conscious to declare his love for Roxanne. And besides, Roxanne is in love with Christian.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Colombian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Johnny turns himself into a monster and everyone else becomes human after an experiment goes wrong.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“Kung Fu Panda” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Po, an overweight, clumsy panda, is chosen to become the protector of the Valley of Peace and he must use all his wisdom, strength and abilities to protect everyone from an evil snow leopard.
“The Lego Movie (2014)” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). An ordinary Lego figurine finds himself on a mission to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the entire Lego universe together.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Ariadne Auf Naxos” — (Concert, not rated, 185 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“Nightride” — (Suspense, not rated, 97 minutes). Budge has borrowed money from a dangerous loan shark to get the product for a deal, but when the deal goes wrong, Budge must find the missing product before the loan shark finds him.
“The Secret Life of Pets” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Take a look into what our pets do while we are at work or school.
“Shrek” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). When the evil Lord Farquaad banishes fairy tale characters to the swamp, Shrek, who lives in the swamp, cuts a deal with Lord Farquaad. If Shrek can capture Princess Fiona for Lord Farquaad, the fairy tale characters can go back home and Shrek will get his swamp back.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Studio 666” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The band Foo Fighters moves into a mansion in Encino, Calif., to record an album, knowing the mansion has a grisly rock and roll history. Once inside, Dave Grohl encounters supernatural forces that threaten the lives of the band members.
