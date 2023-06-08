OPENING

“Mending the Line” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). A Marine who was wounded in Afghanistan ends up in a Montana VA facility where a Vietnam vet teaches him fly fishing as a way to deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

SPECIALTY

“Hairspray” 35th Anniversary — (Comedy, PG, 92 minutes). A Baltimore teenager fights through racial discrimination on her quest to win Miss Auto Show in 1962. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, G, 120 minutes). A young witch begins her mandatory year of independent life and supports herself by using her broom to run an air courier service. 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission. Noon Saturday. (AMC Chapel Hills).

ONGOING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will, is dealing with his own pain, one of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Kandahar” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After exposing a covert mission, a CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

