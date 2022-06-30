OPENING
“Code Name Banshee” — (Action, not rated, 88 minutes). When a deadly killer known as Banshee discovers that a bounty has been placed on Caleb, a former government assassin in hiding, they join together to fight off the secret CIA-backed killers who are threatening to destroy them.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcom, has a list of what he requires in a brige. When Julia fails to meet the requirements, she is determined to have her revenge.
SPECIALTY
“Men in Black” 25th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 98 minutes). A police officer joins a secret organization that follows extraterrestrial interactions on Earth. 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
“Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell” — (Anime, not rated, 120 minutes). Following the events of “The False Songstress,” Sheryl is accused of treason and put behind bars when those who planned the Vajra attacks are uncovered. Now Ranka and the Strategic Military Service have to to rescue Sheryl and protect their homeland from the real Vajra. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Phantom of the Open” — (Comedy, PG-13, 106 minutes). Maurice Flitcroft somehow gained entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and although he shot the worst round in history, he became a folk hero. 12:40 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them from going to prison.
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative might be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” — (Drama, PG, 125 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The cast from the 2019 movie reunite and go to South France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ inherited villa.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE