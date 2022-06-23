OPENING
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
SPECIALTY
“The Fifth Element” 25th anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). A cab driver is not aware that he has become the central figure in the search for a cosmic weapon that will keep Evil and Mr. Zorg at bay. 7 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday (Regal Interquest).
“G.I. Joe: The Movie” 35th anniversary — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). The G.I. Joe action force clashes with the Cobra organization that has secretly teamed up with subterranean reptilian people. 7 p.m. Thursday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 1 p.m. Saturday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Grand Old Lady” — (Documentary, not rated). Film looks back on the City Auditorium’s 100-year history and the Community Cultural Collective’s vision for the future of the building. Noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Colorado Springs City Auditorium. Tickets: communityculturalcollective.org.)
“Weed & Wine” drive-in cinema — (Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes). Story of two farming families looking to reinvent themselves. One family owns a biodynamic vineyard in Southern Rhône. The other family manages a state-recognized, organic cannabis farm in Humboldt, Calif. 8 p.m. Friday. (Old Gazette building. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema).
ONGOING
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them from going to prison.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative might be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE