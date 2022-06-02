OPENING
“Crimes of the Future” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). In avant-garde performances, Saul Tenser publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs during a time when humans are adapting to a new synthetic environment, causing their bodies to undergo mutations and transformations.
“Hustle” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). When a washed-up basketball scout finds a phenomenal street ball player in Spain, he sees the prospect as his chance to get back into the NBA.
“Watcher” — (Thriller, R, 91 minutes). A serial killer is stalking the city that Julia and her boyfriend just moved into, and now she notices a mysterious stranger watching her.
ONGOING
“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” — (Comedy, R, 104 minutes). Three drag queens travel across the desert in a broken-down bus named Priscilla to perform a cabaret gig at an Australian casino.
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them from going to prison. He makes a promise they will all turn good; he doesn’t plan on keeping this promise.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative might be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” — (Drama, PG, 125 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Cast members from the 2019 movie reunite and go to South France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ inherited villa.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Albus Dumbledore recruits magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards and witches to stop him.
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). A film that documents New Orleans’ annual signature cultural and music event that has been called America’s greatest festival.
“Men” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). After the death of her ex-husband, a young woman goes on a vacation by herself to the English countryside.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Hamlet” — (Concert, not rated, 215 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“The Northman” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young Viking prince sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s murder.
“Smokey and the Bandit” 45th anniversary — (Action, PG, 96 minutes). A bandit is on the run over the state line with a tractor-trailer full of beer but must fight off the pesky sheriff who is in pursuit.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilization. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a journey to find the emerald first.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
