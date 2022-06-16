OPENING
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
SPECIALTY
“Ante Sundharaniki” — (Comedy, not rated, 180 minutes). When a Hindu Brahmin man falls in love with a Christian girl, he trains her to be a Brahmin so his parents will be OK with them being together. 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Esperanto” — Mountain bike film presented by Teton Gravity Research. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Stargazers Theatre).
“Macross Frontier: The False Songstress” — (Animation, not rated, 125 minutes). In the year 2059, 50 years after the near destruction of the human race, there is a project in place for an interstellar emigration. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal InterQuest).
“The Thing” 40th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 109 minutes). While a research team is in Antarctica, they are haunted by an alien that takes on the appearance of its victims. 7 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them from going to prison.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant.
“Crimes of the Future” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). In avant-garde performances, Saul Tenser publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs during a time when humans are adapting to a new synthetic environment, causing their bodies to undergo mutations and transformations.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative might be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” — (Drama, PG, 125 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Cast members from the 2019 movie reunite and go to South France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ inherited villa.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author is kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author. Together they must survive the jungle and find the treasure before it is lost forever.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Watcher” — (Thriller, R, 91 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A serial killer is stalking the city that Julia and her boyfriend just moved into, and now she notices a mysterious stranger watching her.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE