OPENING

“Adipurush” — (Action, not rated, 179 minutes). An adaptation of Indian mythology of good winning over evil.

“The Blackening” — (Comedy horror, R, 96 minutes). Black friends must use their street smarts and horror movie knowledge to stay alive when they are trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Flash” — (Action, PG-13, 144 minutes). When Flash travels back in time to change events of the past, he also alters the future into a world without superheroes. Now trapped in a reality where General Zod is threatening annihilation, Flash tries to coax a changed Batman out of retirement to help in the battle.

SPECIALTY

“j-Hope in the Box” — (Documentary, not rated, 86 minutes). (Cinemark Tinseltown). Follows the production of j-hope’s first solo album. 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).

“No Hard Feelings” Special Sneak Previews — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying. 7 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).

“Suga: Road to D-Day” — (Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes). Suga travels across the globe searching for inspiration for his next album. 6 p.m. Saturday; 3:30 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).

ONGOING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will, is dealing with his own pain, one of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Kandahar” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After exposing a covert mission, a CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” — (Biography, not rated, 173 minutes). Experience interpretations of many of Willie Nelson’s classic songs.

“Mending the Line” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). A Marine who was wounded in Afghanistan ends up in a Montana VA facility where a Vietnam vet teaches him fly fishing as a way to deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

