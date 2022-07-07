OPENING
“Thor: Love and Thunder” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, who is trying to make the gods extinct.
SPECIALTY
“Big Eden” — (Comedy, PG-13, 118 minutes). Henry is a successful but lonely gay New York artist who must return to his small hometown of Big Eden to take care of his sick grandfather. While there, he is confronted by the feelings he still has for his his high school best friend, Dean. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Ivywild School; tinyurl.com/3jzs77k9).
“Transformers” 15th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 144 minutes). Only one teenager, Sam Witwicky, can save humanity when two races of robots that have the ability to change into a variety of mechanical objects bring their war to find the ultimate power to Earth. 7 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will reman the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcom, has a list of what he requires in a brige. When Julia fails to meet the requirements, she is determined to have her revenge.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE