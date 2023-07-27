OPENING

“The Baker” — (Action, R, 104 minutes). An elderly baker tries to save his missing son while protecting his granddaughter from mob hitmen.

“Bro” — (Drama, not rated, 134 minutes). After an arrogant man dies, he is given another chance at life to fix his mistakes.

“The Essential Church” — (Documentary, PG-13, 126 minutes). Despite facing imprisonment, three pastors take a courageous stand and reopen their churches after the government restricts gathering in churches because of COVID.

“The First Slam Dunk” — (Animation, PG-13, 124 minutes). After losing his older brother Sota, 17-year old Ryota Miyagi struggles to try to accomplish Sota’s dream of becoming a basketball star.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

SPECIALTY

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Sneak Preview — (Animation, R, 99 minutes). After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts. 2 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Cobweb” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). When 8-year old Peter’s parents tell him that the knocking noises he hears in his room is all in his head, he starts to think they are trying to hide a terrible secret from him.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that l could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“No Hard Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE