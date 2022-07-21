OPENING
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
SPECIALTY
“Mama Bears” drive-in cinema — (Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes). The story of how the lives of conservative, Christian mothers are transformed when they advocate on the behalf of their LGBTQ children. 7:45 p.m. Friday. (704 E. Colorado Ave. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema).
National Live Theatre: “Prima Facie” — (Drama, not rated, 120 minutes). A young lawyer has worked her way up to be at the top of her game when an unexpected event forces her to confront where patriarchal power, burden of proof and morals diverge. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
”One Piece Film: Gold (2016)” — (Animation, not rated, 125 minutes). Captain Luffy and his crew set sail to find gold in Gran Tesoro, a city of infamous pirates and millionaires, but find a king whose deep pockets and ambitions will cause disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World. 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“The Gray Man” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). When a dark agency secret is uncovered by the CIA’s most skilled operative, a former psychopathic colleague puts a bounty on his head, which sets off a global manhunt by internationals assassins.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will reman the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — (Comedy, PG, 90 minutes). Marcel, a small shell who lives along with his grandmother and their pet, are the sole survivors from their community of shells after a mysterious tragedy. When Marcel gains millions of fans after a documentary filmmaker posts a short film online about him, Marcel has hopes of finding his long-lost family.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: D, Mark Kennedy. When a hound dog named Hank finds himself in a town full of cats, he realizes they need a hero to help defend them from a villain who plans to wipe their town off the map.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, who is trying to make the gods extinct.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE