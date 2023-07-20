OPENING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Cobweb” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). When 8-year old Peter’s parents tell him that the knocking noises he hears in his room is all in his head, he starts to think they are trying to hide a terrible secret from him.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will, is dealing with his own pain, one of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that l could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Joy Ride” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four Asian American friends discover how to know and love who you are while traveling through Asia.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“No Hard Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Psycho-Pass: Providence” — (Animation, R, 120 minutes). Chief Inspector of the Public Security Bureau Akane Tsunemori receives word that an incident happened on a foreign vessel, which leads to an unexpected and big case.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Mark Meszoros. When Ruby disobeys her mother and goes into the water, she discovers that she is a descendant of the warrior Kraken queens.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

