OPENING
“The Gray Man” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). When a dark agency secret is uncovered by the CIA’s most skilled operative, a former psychopathic colleague puts a bounty on his head, which sets off a global manhunt by internationals assassins.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). A widowed British housekeeper has a dream to own a couture Christian Dior dress, prompting an adventure to Paris.
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). When a hound dog named Hank finds himself in a town full of cats, he realizes they need a hero to help defend them from a villain who plans to wipe their town off the map.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
SPECIALTY
“The Deer King” — (Animation, R, 120 minutes). After a brutal war, Van and a young girl named Yuna are the only survivors. Both are attacked by wild dogs carrying a deadly disease and Van must race against time to find a possible cure. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
Lunafest — Short films by and about women. 2-10 p.m. Saturday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts. Tickets: ifsoc-lunafest.eventive.org/schedule).
“Transformers” 15th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 144 minutes). Only one teenager, Sam Witwicky, can save humanity when two races of robots that have the ability to change into a variety of mechanical objects bring their war to find the ultimate power to Earth. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will reman the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
“Lightyear” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is trying to get back home, he is marooned on a hostile planet and meets up with Zurg, who is trying to steal his fuel source.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, who is trying to make the gods extinct.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE