“The 355” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). A CIA agent and three international agents go on a lethal mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. During the mission they realize they must try to stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman who is following their every move.
“American Underdog” — (Drama, PG, 112 minutes). The story of Kurt Warner, a grocery store clerk who became a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Colombian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family when their home is in danger.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — (Comedy, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After moving to a small town, a single mom and her two kids discover the legacy their grandfather left behind and how they are connected to the original Ghostbusters.
“House of Gucci” — (Crime, R, 157 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. When an outsider marries into the family behind the Italian fashion empire, her ambition unravels a family legacy and ultimately results in murder.
“A Journal for Jordan” — (Drama, PG-13, 131 minutes). Based on the true story of Sgt. Charles Monroe King. While deployed to Iraq, King keeps a journal for his infant son with advice on how to live a decent life without a father in the event he is killed in action.
“The King’s Man” — (Action, R, 131 minutes). A group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plan a war to take out millions and one man of the Kingsman agency tries to stop them.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“The Matrix Resurrections” — (Action, R, 148 minutes). After being plagued by strange memories, Neo finds himself back inside the Matrix and his life takes an unexpected turn.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella” — (Concert, 110 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“Nightmare Alley” — (Crime, R, 150 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. Con artist Stanton Carlisle joins a carnival and creates a plan to swindle from the wealthy.
“Poupelle of Chimney Town” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Residents of a factory town that is covered in smoke haven’t seen the sky in centuries and believe that stars don’t exist. A chimney sweep and a friendly monster set out to prove to the townspeople that stars are real.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
