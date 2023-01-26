OPENING

“Fear” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). A weekend celebration at a remote historic hotel for a group of friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter a contagious airborne threat.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). After the world falls into chaos and millions of people vanish, a charming new leader takes over. But his intentions may be more sinister than they appear.

“Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert” — (Concert, not rated, 75 minutes). Join Pinkfong and Hogi for a sing-along concert featuring some beloved Pinkfong songs including “Baby Shark.”

SPECIALTY

“Billie Eilish — Live at the O2 (Extended Cut)” — (Music, not rated, 105 minutes). A film of Eilish’s live concert at The O2 in London. 7:15 and 7:20 p.m. Friday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree)

ONGOING

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin, who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners, decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ mansion, without his permission.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“When You Finish Saving the World” — (Comedy, R, 88 minutes). Evelyn and her teenage son Ziggy can’t seem to connect, so they try to find that bond with other people. Evelyn tries to parent a teenager at her women’s shelter and Ziggy falls in love with a political student at his school.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE denver GAZETTE