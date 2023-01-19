OPENING
“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape. Since June is thousands of miles from Colombia, she is forced to rely on the latest technology, but her digital searching raises more questions than answers.
“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond” — (Animation, not rated, 110 minutes). A new adventure begins when Rimuru Tempest, a slime that evolved into a Demon Lord, crosses paths with a survivor of the Ogre race named Hiiro.
SPECIALTY
“Roman Holiday” 70th anniversary — (Comedy, not rated, 118 minutes). The story of a sheltered princess living in Rome who runs away from her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman. 1 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Corsage” — (Drama, not rated, 113 minutes). Empress Elisabeth of Austria, facing a future of strict ceremony and royal duties, must find a way to protect her legacy when she rebels against her public image.
“The Devil Conspiracy” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Satanists with a biotech company steal the shroud of Christ and use Jesus’ DNA to clone an ultimate offering to the devil. The Archangel of Michael comes to Earth and will do everything he can to stop the devil’s conspiracy.
“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin, who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners, decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ mansion, without his permission.
“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.
“The Old Way” — (Action, R, 95 minutes). Nicolas Cage stars as Colton Briggs, a gunslinger turned respectable family man. However, when the son of a man Briggs killed years ago shows up looking for revenge, Briggs and his daughter must face the consequences of his past.
“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Smallfoot” — (Animation, PG, 96 minutes). When Migo, a Yeti who lives in a secret society high on a mountain, witnesses an airplane crash, he finds something he didn’t know existed: a human.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his teenage estranged daughter.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
