OPENING
“The Devil Conspiracy” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Satanists with a biotech company steal the shroud of Christ and use Jesus’ DNA to clone an ultimate offering to the devil. The Archangel of Michael comes to Earth and will do everything he can to stop the devil’s conspiracy.
“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin, who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners, decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ mansion, without his permission.
“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.
SPECIALTY
“The Metropolitan Opera: Fedora” — (Opera, not rated, 165 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Shin Ultraman” — (Action, not rated, 118 minutes). A silver giant appears from beyond Earth’s atmosphere when a threat of an unidentified life form worsens in Japan. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Corsage” — (Drama, not rated, 113 minutes). Empress Elisabeth of Austria, facing a future of strict ceremony and royal duties, must find a way to protect her legacy when she rebels against her public image.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be a child’s companion that starts to take on a life of it’s own.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“The Old Way” — (Action, R, 95 minutes). Nicolas Cage stars as Colton Briggs, an old gunslinger turned a respectable family man. However, when the son of a man Briggs killed years ago shows up looking for revenge, Briggs and his daughter must face the consequences of his past.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” — (Comedy, not rated, 117 minutes). I Matilda, a little girl with a vivid imagination and the worst parents in the world, takes a stand for what is right and changes her story with miraculous results.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family of explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and take everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, steps in to save the day.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
