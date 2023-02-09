OPENING

“Amigos” — (Action, not rated, 139 minutes). Three lookalikes are plagued with intense twists and turns while they build a friendship.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Re-release — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

SPECIALTY

“The Big Lebowski” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). When slacker Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, he enlists his bowling buddies to help find the millionaire’s missing wife. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Ivywild School; tinyurl.com/5h8v575w).

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a moneymaking scam involving a kid and a horde of rats.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” — (Concert, not rated, 104 minutes). Showing BTS’ concert played in October at Busan’s World Expo.

“Consecration” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Distrusting the church’s account of her priest brother’s alleged suicide, Grace travels to the Scottish convent where he died and uncovers murder and a disturbing truth about herself.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Fear” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A weekend celebration at a remote historic hotel for a group of friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter a contagious airborne threat.

“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin, who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners, decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ mansion, without his permission.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). After the world falls into chaos and millions of people vanish, a charming new leader takes over. But his intentions may be more sinister than they appear.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish.

“She is Love” — (Comedy, not rated, 82 minutes). Patricia booked a country hotel but didn’t realize that the hotel is managed by her ex-husband, Idris, and his girlfriend. When Idris and Patricia start to revisit their past, they find there’s a chance at a new beginning for them.

“Sword Art Online The Movie: Progressive — Scherzo of Deep Night” — (Animation, not rated, 101 minutes). Kirito and Asuna have made progress since a deadly game began two months ago, but now they must face Asuna’s least favorite monster.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

