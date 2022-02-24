OPENING
“Cyrano” — (Drama, PG-13, 124 minutes). Cyrano de Bergerac can dazzle with verbal joust or swordplay in a duel, but he is too self-conscious to declare his love for Roxanne. And besides, Roxanne is in love with Christian.
“Studio 666” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). The band Foo Fighters moves into a mansion in Encino, Calif., to record an album, with the knowledge that the mansion has a grisly rock and roll history. Once in the mansion, Dave Grohl encounters supernatural forces that threaten the lives of the band members.
ONGOING
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Blacklight” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). After government operative Travis Block comes to terms with his shady past, he discovers U.S. citizens are being targeted and finds himself being scrutinized by the FBI director he once protected.
“The Cursed” — (Horror, R, 113 minutes). During his investigation of a supernatural menace in rural France, pathologist John McBride finds he must exorcise some demons of his own.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow’s soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Columbian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“The King’s Man” — (Action, R, 131 minutes). A group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plan a war to take out millions and one man of the Kingsman agency tries to stop them.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“Marry Me” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Seconds before music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are to be married in front of an audience of fans, Valdez finds out Bastian has been unfaithful. She decides she is still getting married — but to Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.
“Moonfall” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C+, Chris Hewitt. A NASA executive and former astronaut, another former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist go on a last-ditch mission in space to end the moon’s collision course to Earth and find the moon is not what we think it is.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“Trolls World Tour” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Queen Poppy and her friends try to save the Trolls when the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls attempts to take over the Troll kingdom.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs.