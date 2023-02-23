OPENING

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Emily” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). After the death of her mother, Emily desires personal and artistic freedom and embarks on a journey, channeling her creativity into a great novel.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Disgraced but brilliant detective John Luther sits in jail as a serial killer is terrorizing London. Haunted by his failure to capture a cyber psychopath in the past, he decides to break out of prison to track down the London serial killer.

“The Year of the Dog” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Matt, a loner alcoholic, tries to maintain sobriety for 30 days so he can give his mother her dying wish, for him to visit her in hospice while he is sober. While taking refuge at his sponsor’s farm, Matt finds Yup’ik, a stray husky, and the two make a connection.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). To win the love of the girl of his dreams, a 12-year-old boy must discover the story of the Lorax, who is a charming but grumpy creature who will fight to protect his world.

“Kaguya-Sama: Love is War — The First Kiss That Never Ends” — (Animation, not rated, 96 minutes). It is time for Kaguya and Miyuki to start admitting their feelings for each other after they have shared their first kiss.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — (Comedy, PG, 90 minutes). Marcel, a small shell who lives along with his grandmother and their pet, are the sole survivors from their community of shells after a mysterious tragedy. When Marcel gains millions of fans after a documentary filmmaker posts a short film online about him, Marcel has hopes of finding his long-lost family.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). Grade: C, James Verniere. In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Of an Age” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). A 17-year- old amateur ballroom dancer has an unexpected 24-hour romance with an older brother of one of his friends.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Rerelease — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE