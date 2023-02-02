OPENING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Lot of Nothing” — (Suspense, not rated, 105 minutes). Married couple James and Vanessa are living the perfect life until they take action when they learn that their neighbor fatally shot an unarmed youth.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a moneymaking scam involving a kid and a horde of rats.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” — (Concert, not rated, 104 minutes). Showing BTS’ concert played in October at Busan’s World Expo.

“The Chosen Season 3 Finale” — (Drama, not rated, 160 minutes). The finale episode of season three of the series about the life of Christ is shown on the big screen.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Michael” — (Action, not rated, 123 minutes). When a powerful gang shows up in Michael’s town and he loses his partner, Michael takes revenge on the gang.

“She is Love” — (Comedy, not rated, 82 minutes). Patricia booked a country hotel but didn’t realize that the hotel is managed by her ex-husband, Idris, and his girlfriend. When Idris and Patricia start to revisit their past, they find there’s a chance at a new beginning for them.

“Sword Art Online The Movie: Progressive — Scherzo of Deep Night” — (Animation, not rated, 101 minutes). Kirito and Asuna have made progress since a deadly game began two months ago, but now they must face Asuna’s least favorite monster.

SPECIALTY

“A Crime On the Bayou” — (Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes). When a black teenager, with the help of a young Jewish attorney, challenges a powerful white supremacist in Louisiana in the 1960s, a lifelong friendship develops. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts; tinyurl.com/4v4mxhnw)

ONGOING

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.

“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Fear” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A weekend celebration at a remote historic hotel for a group of friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter a contagious airborne threat.

“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin, who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners, decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ mansion, without his permission.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Maybe I Do” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Michelle and Allen are ready to get married and decide it’s time for their parents to meet. When the parents attend a dinner given by Michelle and Allen, the parents realize they already know each other way too well. Ends up that they have been cheating on their spouses with each other.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape.

“Pathaan” — (Action, not rated, 146 minutes). A spy from India takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries that have wicked plans to target his homeland.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish..

“Skinamarink” — (Horror, not rated, 100 minutes). Two children wake up in the middle of the night and find all the doors and windows in the house have vanished and their dad missing.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

