OPENING
“The Cursed” — (Horror, R, 113 minutes). During his investigation of a supernatural menace in rural France, pathologist John McBride finds he must exorcise some demons of his own.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow’s soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
ONGOING
“The 355” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). A CIA agent and three international agents go on a lethal mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. During the mission, they realize they must try to stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman who is following their every move.
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“American Underdog” — (Drama, PG, 112 minutes). The story of Kurt Warner, a grocery store clerk who became a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Blacklight” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). After government operative Travis Block comes to terms with his shady past, he discovers U.S. citizens are being targeted and finds himself being scrutinized by the FBI director he once protected.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must nvestigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Columbian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“The King’s Man” — (Action, R, 131 minutes). A group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plan a war to take out millions and one man of the Kingsman agency tries to stop them.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“Marry Me” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Seconds before music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are to be married in front of an audience of fans, Valdez finds out Bastian has been unfaithful. She decides she is still getting married — but to Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.
“Moonfall” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C+, Chris Hewitt. A NASA executive and former astronaut, another former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist go on a last-ditch mission in space to end the moon’s collision course to Earth and find the moon is not what we think it is.
“Nightmare Alley” — (Crime, R, 150 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. Con artist Stanton Carlisle joins a carnival and creates a plan to swindle from the wealthy.
“Redeeming Love” — (Drama, P-13, 134 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, “Redeeming Love” is a story of how a young couple’s love is challenged by the realities of the 1850 California Gold Rush.
“Scream” — (Horror, R, 114 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Twenty-five years after brutal murders in Woodsboro, a new killer in the Ghostface mask is targeting teenagers.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
“The Wolf and the Lion” — (Family, PG, 99 minutes). Alma decides to return to her childhood home after her grandfather dies and rescues two cubs, a wolf and a lion. They develop an inseparable bond. When a forest ranger discovers the animals, he takes them away but both cubs go on a treacherous journey to reunite with each other and Alma.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE