OPENING

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Kaguya-Sama: Love is War — The First Kiss That Never Ends” — (Animation, not rated, 96 minutes). It is time for Kaguya and Miyuki to start admitting their feelings for each other after they have shared their first kiss.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Of an Age” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). A 17-year- old amateur ballroom dancer has an unexpected 24-hour romance with an older brother of one of his friends.

SPECIALTY

Film in the Community — In celebration of Black History Month. Showing of “Queen of Basketball,” “The Lost Astronaut” and “Breaking Trail,” 1 p.m. Saturday. (Fountain Library. Registration: tinyurl.com/yckbs356.)

Silent Film Soirée — 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday. (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Registration: tinyurl.com/3b6avxxw.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife dies, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol, and an unexpected friendship forms.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a moneymaking scam involving a kid and a horde of rats.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Consecration” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Distrusting the church’s account of her priest brother’s alleged suicide, Grace travels to the Scottish convent where he died and uncovers murder and a disturbing truth about herself.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). After the world falls into chaos and millions of people vanish, a charming new leader takes over. But his intentions may be more sinister than they appear.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Maybe I Do” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Michelle and Allen are ready to get married and decide it’s time for their parents to meet. When the parents attend a dinner given by Michelle and Allen, the parents realize they already know each other way too well. Ends up that they have been cheating on their spouses with each other.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Rerelease — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE