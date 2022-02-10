OPENING
“Blacklight” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). After government operative Travis Block comes to terms with his shady past, he discovers U.S. citizens are being targeted and finds himself being scrutinized by the FBI director he once protected.
“Death on the Nile” — (Crime, PG-13, 127 minutes). While on a vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Act 1)” — (Documentary, not rated, 88 minutes). Follows Kanye West from the days of becoming a singer to a businessman and his life today as a global brand and artist.
“Marry Me” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). Seconds before music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are to be married in front of an audience of fans, Valdez finds out Bastian has been unfaithful. She decides she is still getting married — but to Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.
ONGOING
“The 355” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). A CIA agent and three international agents go on a lethal mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. During the mission, they realize they must try to stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman who is following their every move.
“American Underdog” — (Drama, PG, 112 minutes). The story of Kurt Warner, a grocery store clerk who became a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — (Comedy, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After moving to a small town, a single mom and her two kids discover the legacy their grandfather left behind and how they are connected to the original Ghostbusters.
“Jackass Forever” — (Comedy, R, 96 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The original “Jackass” crew is back together with more hilarious, absurd and sometimes dangerous displays of comedy.
“The King’s Man” — (Action, R, 131 minutes). A group of tyrants and criminal masterminds plan a war to take out millions and one man of the Kingsman agency tries to stop them.
“Licorice Pizza” — (Comedy, R, 133 minutes). The story of two teens who fall in love and the navigation of their first love.
“The Matrix Resurrections” — (Action, R, 148 minutes). After being plagued by strange memories, Neo finds himself back inside the Matrix and his life takes an unexpected turn.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Fire Shut Up in My Bones Encore” — (Concert, not rated, 195 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“Moonfall” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C+, Chris Hewitt. A NASA executive and former astronaut, another former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist go on a last-ditch mission in space to end the moon’s collision course to Earth and find the moon is not what we think it is.
“Redeeming Love” — (Drama, P-13, 134 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, “Redeeming Love” is a story of how a young couple’s love is challenged by the realities of the 1850 California Gold Rush.
“Scream” — (Horror, R, 114 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Twenty-five years after brutal murders in Woodsboro, a new killer in the Ghostface mask is targeting teenagers.
“Sing 2” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After being told by a talent scout that he would never make it big in Redshore City, Buster gets together the singers who competed in the first film and they audition for entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“The Tiger Rising” — (Family, PG, 102 minutes). Based on a bestselling book by Kate DiCamillo about a 12-year old boy who finds a caged tiger in the woods by his home.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
“The Wolf and the Lion” — (Family, PG, 99 minutes). Alma decides to return to her childhood home after her grandfather dies and rescues two cubs, a wolf and a lion. They develop an inseparable bond. When a forest ranger discovers the animals, he takes them away but both cubs go on a treacherous journey to reunite with each other and Alma.
Editor's note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
