OPENING
“Christmas Bloody Christmas” — (Horror, not rated, 87 minutes). Record store owner Tori Tooms finds herself in a battle for her life on Christmas Eve when a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes on a killing spree.
“Emancipation” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Peter, a runaway slave, endures the swamps of Louisiana on his journey to escape plantation owners who tried to kill him.
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” — (Comedy, not rated, 117 minutes). In this adaptation of the award-winning musical, Matilda, a little girl with a vivid imagination and the worst parents in the world, takes a stand for what is right and changes her story with miraculous results.
“Spoiler Alert” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). When Kit Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his relationship with Michael Ausiello takes a tragic turn.
SPECIALTY
“Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time” — (Animation, not rated, 165 minutes). The fourth and final installment of the “Rebuild of Evangelion” films and the conclusion of the story of Shinji and Eva. 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Metropolitan Opera: The Hours” — (Opera, 195 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Smyrna” — (Drama, not rated, 141 minutes). An elderly Greek American woman’s family diary tells the story of the 1922 burning of the city of Smyrna. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
ONGOING
“An Action Hero” — (Action, not rated, 130 minutes). Maanav, a superstar youth icon at the peak of his career, is now in hiding after he was involved in an accident while filming in Haryana.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Bones and All” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A story of two young people, Maren and drifter Lee, who are searching for identity and chasing beauty in a dangerous world that won’t except who they are.
“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” — (Special event, not rated, 130 minutes). The first two episodes of season three of the series about the life of Christ are shown on the big screen.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“HIT: The 2nd Case” — (Action, not rated, 150 minutes). When Krishna Dev, aka KD, a laid-back cop, takes on a gruesome murder case, the stakes rise and the threat comes close to him.
Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes). A green, revenge-seeking Grinch who lives on the outskirts of Whoville plans to ruin for all the people living in Whoville.
“I Heard the Bells” — (Drama, not rated, 110 minutes). The true story behind the song “I Heard the Bells,” a Christmas carol based on the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). Join the Griswold family as their perfectly planned family Christmas turns into a disaster.
“The Polar Express” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). A doubting young boy goes on a magical train ride to the North Pole and learns about bravery, friendship and the spirit of Christmas.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie” — (Animation, not rated, 136 minutes). Teenage tutor Fuutaro Uesugi is hired by five high school girls who start having feelings for him. Now, at the school’s upcoming cultural festival, he must choose who he will marry between the five girls he has tutored.
“Scrooge” (1935) — (Drama, not rated, 78 minutes). Ebenezer Scrooge is an old miser who hates Christmas because it interferes with him making money. But after, on Christmas Eve, he is taken on a journey by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, his feelings towards Christmas changes forever.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Lindsey Bahr. Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family of explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, steps in to save the day.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE