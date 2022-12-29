ONGOING
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“I Heard the Bells” — (Drama, not rated, 110 minutes). The true story behind the song “I Heard the Bells,” a Christmas carol based on the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Lindsey Bahr. Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family of explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, steps in to save the day.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE