OPENING
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“Cirkus” — (Comedy, R, 140 minutes). Two sets of identical twins were separated at birth by Dr. Roy Jamnadas as part of a theory he was exploring. A few years later, when all the twins are in the same town, there is confusion when people mistake them for each other.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
ONGOING
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Dr. Suess’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes). A green, revenge-seeking Grinch who lives on the outskirts of Whoville plans to ruin for all the people living in Whoville.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“I Heard the Bells” — (Drama, not rated, 110 minutes). The true story behind the song “I Heard the Bells,” a Christmas carol based on the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Lindsey Bahr. Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Spoiler Alert” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). When Kit Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his relationship with Michael Ausiello takes a tragic turn.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family of explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, steps in to save the day.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE