OPENING
“American Underdog” — (Drama, PG, 112 minutes). The story of Kurt Warner, a grocery store clerk who became a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Nightmare Alley” — (Crime, R, 150 minutes). Con artist Stanton Carlisle joins a carnival and creates a plan to swindle from the wealthy.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
ONGOING
“Being the Ricardos” —
(Drama, R, 125 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The story of how the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz was threatened by accusations, political smear and cultural taboos.
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The compelling tale of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers” — (Music, unrated, 110 minutes). The story of the birth of Christ told through the eyes of Mary and Joseph along with artists performing Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.”
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Emily receives a puppy from a magical animal rescuer. Then Clifford grows overnight and attracts the attention of a genetics company.
“Don’t Look Up” — (Comedy, R, 145 minutes). An astronomy grad student and her professor discover a comet that will destroy the Earth in six months. However, it seems no one really cares. So the pair go on a media tour to gain attention.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Although Encanto, a Colombian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family when their home is in danger.
“Eternals” — (Action, PG-13, 157 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Marvel Studios’ film about a new team of superheroes who are immortal beings and how they shaped Earth’s history and civilization.
“The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — (Comedy, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After moving to a small town, a single mom and her two kids discover the legacy their grandfather left behind and how they are connected to the original Ghostbusters.
“House of Gucci” — (Crime, R, 157 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. When an outsider marries into the family behind the Italian fashion empire, her ambition unravels a family legacy and ultimately results in murder.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). Raccoon City, once a bustling town from which pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. operated, is now a wasteland with evil brewing beneath the surface. To stop itl, a group of people must survive the night while trying to uncover the truth.
“West Side Story” — (Crime, PG-13, 156 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical exploring the forbidden love of two teenagers from rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE