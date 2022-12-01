OPENING
“HIT: The 2nd Case” — (Action, not rated, 150 minutes). When Krishna Dev, aka KD, a laid-back cop, takes on a gruesome murder case, the stakes rise and the threat comes close to him.
“I Heard the Bells” — (Drama, not rated, 110 minutes). The true story behind the song “I Heard the Bells,” a Christmas carol based on the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream” — (Concert, not rated, 120 minutes). Features NCT Dream performances from the Olympic Stadium in South Korea.
“Neil Young: Harvest Time” — (Documentary, not rated, 130 minutes). In this documentary created between January and September 1971, viewers will take a journey from Neil Young’s farm in Northern California for his “Harvest Barn” series to his iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra in London and to Nashville where he worked on various tracks for his signature album.
“The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie” — (Animation, not rated, 136 minutes). Teenage tutor Fuutaro Uesugi is hired by five high school girls who start having feelings for him. Now, at the school’s upcoming cultural festival, he must choose who he will marry between the five girls he has tutored.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, is on the grounds and steps in to save the day and Christmas.
SPECIALTY
Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch” (2018) — (Animated, PG, 90 minutes). Grinch, who lives a solitary life in a cave, decides to ruin Christmas for all who live in the village of Whoville. 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
“Elf” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Buddy is a human who was adopted by and raised by elves in the North Pole. After finding out he was adopted, Buddy goes to New York to find his real father who doesn’t know he exists. 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. Friday. 10:45 a.m., 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“The Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute” Holiday Encore — (Opera, 120 minutes). A broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour — A theatrical program of six short films directed by Indigenous filmmakers. 1-9 p.m. Saturday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts. Tickets: ifsoc-sundance.eventive.org/welcome).
“Twilight” (2008) — (Drama, PG-13, 122 minutes). After moving to a small town, Bella falls in love with Edward, who she finds out is a 108-year-old vampire. 7 p.m. Friday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
ONGOING
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Bones and All” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A story of two young people, Maren and drifter Lee, who are searching for identity and chasing beauty in a dangerous world that won’t except who they are.
“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” — (Special event, not rated, 130 minutes). The first two episodes of season three of the series about the life of Christ are shown on the big screen.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Lindsey Bahr. Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family of explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE