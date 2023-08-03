OPENING

“The Hiding Place” — (Drama, not rated, 153 minutes). Corrie Ten Boom and her family face consequences when it is discovered they are hiding Jewish refugees during World War II.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Mob Land” — (Action, not rated, 111 minutes). A sheriff must try to keep the peace when the New Orleans mafia finds out a man and his brother-in-law robbed a pill mill.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

SPECIALTY

“Princess Mononoke” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, PG-13, 134 minutes). Ashitaka lands in the middle of a war between Tatara and the forest gods on his journey to find a cure for a Tatarigami’s curse. 3 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 4 and 7:15 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interques).

ONGOING

“The Baker” — (Action, R, 104 minutes). An elderly baker tries to save his missing son while protecting his granddaughter from mob hitmen.

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Essential Church” — (Documentary, PG-13, 126 minutes). Despite facing imprisonment, three pastors take a courageous stand and reopen their churches after the government restricts gathering in churches because of COVID.

“The First Slam Dunk” — (Animation, PG-13, 124 minutes). After losing his older brother Sota, 17-year old Ryota Miyagi struggles to try to accomplish Sota’s dream of becoming a basketball star.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990) — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). After four turtles living in the New York sewer are exposed to a radioactive ooze, they are mutated into upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas and start protecting New York citizens from a gang of criminal ninjas.

