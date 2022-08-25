OPENING
“Breaking” — (Crime, PG-13, 103 minutes). After financially desperate Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied help from Veterans Affairs, a tense confrontation with police develops when he takes some bank employees hostage.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Rouge One” Rerelease — (Action, PG-13, 142 minutes). “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story” will play in IMAX theatres along with a look at the new Disney+ Star Wars series, “Andor.”
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a Djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
SPECIALTY
“Get Away if You Can” — (Suspense, not rated, 90 minutes). With their marriage in trouble, a couple takes a sailing trip hoping it might bring back the spark only to find themselves fighting for survival. 12:05 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
Heller Cinema Series: “Labyrinth” — (Adventure, PG, 101 minutes). Sarah’s wish that her baby brother is taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth. Now she has only 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue him. 8:30 p.m. Thursday. (Heller Center for Arts and Humanities; heller.uccs.edu/events.
“Journey to Hell” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). After waking up from almost drowning and dreaming of going to a literal Bible hell, a man is a changed person for Christ. 2:40 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. What started out as a hurricane party planned by a group of rich young adults at a remote mansion goes terribly wrong and turns deadly.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — (Animation, PG-13, 100 minutes). Goku and his friends are challenged by two new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army.
“Easter Sunday” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Comedian Jo Koy plays a man going home for Easter to celebrate with his drinking, bickering and loving family.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Fall” — (Thriller, PG-13, 107 minutes). Life for friends Becky and Hunter is all about pushing limits and conquering fears. But after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of a remote radio tower and finding no way down, their skills are put to the test.
“Mack & Rita” — (Comedy, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A 30-year old writer wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self after a wild weekend in Palm Springs.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE