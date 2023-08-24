OPENING

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill's determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Retribution” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). While driving his children to school, a bank executive receives a bomb threat and if he stops and they get out of the car, the car will explode.

SPECIALTY

“American Graffiti” 50th Anniversary — (Comedy, PG, 110 minutes). After their 1962 high school graduation, a group of California teenagers cruise the strip before they all go their separate ways. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Bank of Dave” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Based on the true story of a working-class man and a millionaire who set up a community bank. 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).

“Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). A paleontologist has to protect a couple of kids after a power failure allows the cloned dinosaurs on an island in Central America to run loose. Check with individual movie theaters for dates and times.

“MR-9: Do or Die” — (Action, not rated, 120 minutes). A Bangladeshi spy team and a CIA operative team up to bring down a criminal organization. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, 10:45 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).

“Never Give Up” — (Documentary, not rated). The story of the world's best deaf tennis player, Brad Minnis. 12:35 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).

Outdoor Movie Night - "Back to the Future" — (Adventure, PG, 116 minutes). High school student Marty McFly and his friend scientist Doc Brown travel 30 years back in time. 8:30 p.m. Thursday. (UCCS Heller Center for Arts and Humanities; heller.uccs.edu/events.

“Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris” — (Music, not rated, 84 minutes). The superstar Soprano explores Paris through its culture and music. 3 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).

ONGOING

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“Back on the Strip” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). Although Merlin moved to Las Vegas to pursue his magician career, he ends up as part of a male stripper group.

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Blippi's Big Dino Adventure” — (Not rated, 68 minutes). Blippi and Meekah help Park Ranger Ash's dinosaur find her missing eggs before they hatch.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Golda” — (Biography, PG-13, 100 minutes). The story of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Adam Graham. The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE