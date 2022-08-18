OPENING
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“Delia’s Gone” — (Crime, R, 90 minutes). After wrongly being accused and serving five years in prison for killing his sister, Louis is determined to find out who is responsible for Delia’s murder.
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — (Animation, PG-13, 100 minutes). Goku and his friends are challenged by two new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army.
SPECIALTY
“Dr. No” 60th Anniversary — (Action, PG, 110 minutes). A British government agents looks for answers in the case of the disappearance of a colleague and why the American space program is being disrupted. 7 p.m. Aug. 21. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. What started out as a hurricane party planned by a group of rich young adults at a remote mansion goes terribly wrong and turns deadly.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nostop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Easter Sunday” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Comedian Jo Koy plays a man going home for Easter to celebrate with his drinking, bickering and loving family.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Fall” — (Thriller, PG-13, 107 minutes). Life for friends Becky and Hunter is all about pushing limits and conquering fears. But after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of a remote radio tower and finding no way down, their skills are put to the test.
“Inu-oh” — (Animation, PG-13, 98 minutes). An animated rock opera staring a musician and a cursed dancer.
“Journey to Hell” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). After waking up from almost drowning and dreaming of going to a literal Bible hell, a man is a changed person for Christ.
“Laal Singh Chaddha” — (Comedy, PG-13, 159 minutes). A story of a simple man’s journey that brings love, happiness and laughter.
“Mack & Rita” — (Comedy, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A 30-year old writer wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self after a wild weekend in Palm Springs.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: D, Mark Kennedy. When a hound dog named Hank finds himself in a town full of cats, he realizes they need a hero to help defend them from a villain who plans to wipe their town off the map.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, who is trying to make the gods extinct.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
