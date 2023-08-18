OPENING

“Back on the Strip” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). Although Merlin moved to Las Vegas to pursue his magician career, he ends up as part of a male stripper group.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Dark Windows” — (Horror, not rated, 80 minutes). After four teenagers are involved in a car crash which kills one in the group, the remaining teenagers take time to work on their grief at a remote summerhouse where they are terrorized by a masked man.

“Metallica M72 World Tour Live from TX” — (Concert, not rated, 165 minutes). The first night of Metallica’s concert from Texas.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

SPECIALTY

Pop Up Cinema: “Underdog” — (Documentary, not rated, 82 minutes). Vermont dairy farmer Doug Butler is willing to risk his home to follow his dream of dog mushing in Alaska. 7 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/pop-up-cinema.)

“Porco Rosso” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, PG, 115 minutes). A World War I veteran pilot has a curse put on him that makes him look like an anthropomorphic pig. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Rifftrax Live: RAD” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Rifftrax will riff the goofy ’80s film RAD. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Adam Graham. The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

