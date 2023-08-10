OPENING

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

SPECIALTY

“Bhola Shankar” — (Action, not rated, 160 minutes). Bhola Shankar tries to find the gangsters who harmed his adopted sister. 8 p.m. Thursday, 8:55 p.m. Friday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).

“DCI 2023: Big, Loud & Live 18” — (Concert, not rated, 315 minutes). Fifteen drum corps ensembles performing live from Lucas Oil Stadium for the opportunity to be named the 2023 DCI World Champion. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Dreamin’ Wild” — (Biography, PG, 111 minutes). The story of Donnie Emerson and his brother who spent everything they had in the 1970s to produce a record. 9.25 a.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).

“Enter the Dragon” 50th Anniversary — (Action, R, 102 minutes). A Shaolin martial artist goes to an island fortress to spy on a former monk from his temple who is also an opium lord. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).

“Jailer” — (Action, not rated, 165 minutes). Jailer Muthuvel Pandian tries to stop a gang that plans on rescuing their leader from the prison. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).

“Mamamoo: My Con the Movie” — (Music, not rated, 120 minutes). A glimpse of the K-pop band as they embark on their first world tour. 2 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Carefree).

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Essential Church” — (Documentary, PG-13, 126 minutes). Despite facing imprisonment, three pastors take a courageous stand and reopen their churches after the government restricts gathering in churches because of COVID.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Mob Land” — (Action, not rated, 111 minutes). A sheriff must try to keep the peace when the New Orleans mafia finds out a man and his brother-in-law robbed a pill mill.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE