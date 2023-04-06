OPENING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). The story of salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with NBA rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Paint” — (Comedy, not rated, 96 minutes). Painting-show host Carl Nargle’s fears regarding his painting talents are brought to the forefront when the struggling Vermont public television station hires a new painter to try to boost ratings.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

SPECIALTY

“Art and Pep” Film Screening and Discussion — (Documentary, not rated, 88 minutes). The inspiring story of how Art Johnson and Jose “Pepe” Peña, grassroot activists who are now community leaders in Chicago, became living examples of gay pride. 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday. (All Souls Unitarian Church. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bddsn3d9).

“From Seed to Seed” — (Documentary, not rated, 87 minutes). The story of Terry and Monique, who left the opera to purse their dream of ecological farming and how their passion helped blend old traditions of farming with new science to help improve methods for growing food ecologically. 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts: tinyurl.com/ycknv954).

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Acidman” — (Drama, not rated, 87 minutes). When Maggie finds her estranged father living in the Oregon wilderness and sees that his obsession with UFOs has intensified, she struggles to understand him while trying to rekindle their father-daughter relationship.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“His Only Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham’s faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Journey with Andrea Bocelli” — (Music, not rated). Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, travel by horseback through the Italian countryside combining musical performance and conversation.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson, who when he says “Shazam!” is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam.

“Spinning Gold” — (Biography, R, 137 minutes). The story of music producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE