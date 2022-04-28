OPENING
“Acharya” — (Action, not rated, 136 minutes). A Naxalite social reformer starts a fight against the Endowments Department because of their misuse of temple donations and funds.
“Memory” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). In this remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer,” assassin-for-hire Alex Lewis finds himself the target of a dangerous criminal organization after he refuses to complete a job because it goes against his code.
“The Sound of Violet” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Shawn is desperate for a wife and goes on date after date until he meets Violet, who he thinks is his soulmate. Unfortunately, due to Shawn’s autism and trusting nature, he doesn’t realize she’s a prostitute.
ONGOING
“Ambulance” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. When the getaway from a bank heist goes wrong, Will Sharp, a veteran, and his adoptive brother Danny, a career criminal, hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and the EMT still in the vehicle. During a high-speed chase, Will and Danny must keep their hostage alive while evading a massive, citywide law enforcement response.
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them all from going to prison. He makes a promise they will all turn good; he doesn’t plan on keeping this promise.
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Albus Dumbledore recruits magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards, witches and a Muggle to stop him.
“Father Stu” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After Stuart Long’s amateur boxing career is ended with an injury, he decides to move to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star. After surviving a motorcycle accident, he feels as if he was meant to be a Catholic priest.
“Jujutsu Kaisen: 0” — (Animation, PG-13, 105 minutes). High school student Yuta Okkotsu’s friend Rika has been turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Okkotsu enrolls in Jujutsu High where he hopes to learn how to combat this Curse.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author gets kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author.
“Morbius” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. Biochemist Michael Morbius has a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure. At first, his cure seems to work, but it seems that he has injected himself with a form of vampirism that unleashed a darkness from inside him.
“The Northman” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young Viking prince sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s murder.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a journey to find the emerald first.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. In financial ruin, Nicolas Cage accepts money to make an appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party. However, this billionaire is actually a drug kingpin and Cage is a CIA informant.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
