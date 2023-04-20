OPENING

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban hunts them down.

“Spirited Away: Live on Stage” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Special event, PG, 175 minutes). Theatrical release of stage play about a young girl who get’s trapped in a bath house by spirits, the same spirits who took her parents into the spirit world. Now she must find a way to save her parents and return to the human world.

SPECIALTY

“The Big Lebowski” 25th Anniversary — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). When slacker Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, he enlists his bowling buddies to help find the millionaire’s missing wife. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).

“Coldplay — Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate” — (Concert, not rated, 130 minutes). Director’s cut of the band’s sold-out live concert from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium. 3 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree).

Pop Up Cinema: “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” — (Documentary, not rated, 82 minutes). The story of the Gandhian eco-activist who stood up to the corporate Goliaths of industrial agriculture and inspired a crusade for change. 7 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/pop-up-cinema.)

ONGOING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with NBA rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“His Only Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham’s faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Mafia Mamma” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After an American mom inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire in Italy, she goes beyond expectations as the head of the family business.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). When Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s possession, he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

“Suzume” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Suzume and a mysterious young man must close all the doors open in Japan that are letting in disasters from the other side.

“Sweetwater” — (Biography, PG-13, 114 minutes). As the first African American to sign a contract with the NBA, Hall of Famer Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton changed how the game of basketball was played.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE