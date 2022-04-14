OPENING
“Beast” — (Action, not rated, 155 minutes). A mall in Chennai is hijacked by terrorists and the shoppers are held as hostages. Veera Raghavan, a spy, is among the hostages and comes up with a plan to save them and kill the terrorists.
“Father Stu” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). After Stuart Long’s amateur boxing career is ended with an injury, he decides to move to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star. After surviving a horrible motorcycle accident, he feels as if he was meant to be a Catholic priest.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Aalbus Dumbledore recruits Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards, witches and a Muggle to stop him.
“KGF Chapter 2” — (Action, not rated, 160 minutes). Rocky, the new overlord of the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields, will go on a dark quest for his desired unchallenged supremacy.
ONGOING
“Ambulance” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. When the getaway from a bank heist goes wrong, Will Sharp, a veteran, and his adoptive brother Danny, a career criminal, hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and the EMT still in the vehicle. During a high-speed chase, Will and Danny must keep their hostage alive while evading a massive, citywide law enforcement response.
“The Batman” — (Action, PG-13, 175 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Batman must investigate Gotham’s hidden corruption when the Riddler begins murdering key political figures. While doing this, Batman is forced to question his family’s involvement in the crime.
“Dog” — (Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Two former Army Rangers, one a human and one a dog, go on a road trip to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral. While driving each other crazy on the trip, they find happiness once they learn how to let down their guards.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Jujutsu Kaisen: 0” — (Animation, PG-13, 105 minutes). High school student Yuta Okkotsu’s friend Rika has been turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Okkotsu enrolls in Jujutsu High where he hopes to learn how to combat this Curse.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author get’s kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author.
“Morbius” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. Biochemist Michael Morbius has a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure. At first, his cure seems to work, but it seems that he has injected himself with a form of vampirism that unleashed a darkness from inside him.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald first.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
“X” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). Young filmmakers in rural Texas making an adult film find themselves fighting for their lives when their reclusive and elderly host finds out what they are doing.
