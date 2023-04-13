OPENING

“The Lost Weekend: A Love Story” — (Documentary, not rated, 94 minutes). Explores the romantic relationship between John Lennon and his assistant May Pang that lasted 18 months.

“Mafia Mamma” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). After an American mom inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire in Italy, she goes beyond expectations as the head of the family business.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). When Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s possession, he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Suzume” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Suzume and a mysterious young man must close all the doors open in Japan that are letting in disasters from the other side.

“Sweetwater” — (Biography, PG-13, 114 minutes). As the first African American to sign a contract with the NBA, Hall of Famer Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton changed how the game of basketball was played.

SPECIALTY

“Dude Ranches: In the Shadows of Pikes Peak” Movie Premiere — Presented by the Ute Pass Historical Society about the owners of featured dude ranches. 11 a.m. Sunday. (Gold Hill Theatres, Woodland Park. Tickets: utepasshistoricalsociety.org).

“The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier” — (Opera, 285 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

Shorts Night — Some of the most decorated short films of the year presented by Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. 7 p.m. Friday. (Stargazers Theatre. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com).

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with NBA rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” 20th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 182 minutes). As armies fight to decide the fate of the world, one Fellowship of the Ring member emerges as the heir to the throne of the Kings of Men.

“Paint” — (Comedy, not rated, 96 minutes). Painting-show host Carl Nargle’s fears regarding his painting talents are brought to the forefront when the struggling Vermont public television station hires a new painter to try to boost ratings.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson, who when he says “Shazam!” is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

