EVENTS:
MAY 26
Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony — To honor fallen heroes, 10 a.m., Kit Carson Park, Fort Carson. Visitors coming from off post should take Nelson Boulevard off State Highway 115; 719-526-7525.
MAY 28
Flags for Veterans Graves — American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park will place flags on the graves of our veterans, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park. All military veterans and public invited to attend; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
MAY 30
Honor Guard Ceremony — Presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11411 of Florissant and Lake George, 10 a.m. at 4-Mile Cemeteary, 11 a.m. at Florissant Cemetery and noon at Lake George Cemetery; Randy Fordat, 719-510-9392 or Janiece Tyler, 719-748-1335.
Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast — Hosted by the Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/88t3w6zw.
Memorial Day Ceremony — Hosted by American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park, 11 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
CLOSINGS:
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Contact The Promenade Shops at Briargate for Monday hours; 719-265-6264.
Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.