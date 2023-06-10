JUNE 24-25

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

JUNE 30

Plant Identification Walk — 6-8 p.m., Mountain Lion Fieldhouse, 760 N. Campus Heights, $10. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

JULY 8

Soil Building Class — 2-4 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $10 suggested donation. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

JULY 9

Cilantro: From Root to Seed — 2-4 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $25. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

JULY 15

Basic Orchid Repotting — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JULY 22

Mush Ado About Mushrooms — Learn how to grow mushroom, 10 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6745.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.