Sept. 15-Oct. 29: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Sept. 15-Nov. 4: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.

Sept. 16: Fall Fest — Live music, corn hole and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Alice Pleasant Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Sept. 16: Hop Festival — Sample from some of Colorado's favorite brewery, music, food tent and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Sept. 17-Oct. 29: Fall Festival — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and more, Fritzler Farm Park, 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle, go online for prices. Tickets: fritzlerfarmpark.com.

Sept. 22-23: Fall Festival — Live music, food and more, downtown Fruita; fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.

Sept. 22-24: Fall Fest — Local food, live music and more, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest.

Sept. 22-Nov. 4: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., go online for prices. Tickets: hellscreamhaunt.com.

Sept. 23: Music on the Mesa Fall Festival — With Hickabee and Harry Mo & the CRU, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Dr.; goldhillmesa.com.

Sept. 23: Fall Harvest Fest — With live music, food and drink for purchase, vendors, paid tours and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-635-7925, facebook.com/mcallisterhousemuseum.

Sept. 23: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Platte Street, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/574axuxw.

Sept. 23: Harvest Festival — With exhibits, vendors, food and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beckwith Ranch, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 29: Fall Festival — With a pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo and more, Wishing Star Farms, 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott, $11 online, $13 at gate; wishingstarfarm.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, go online for prices. Tickets: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.

Sept. 29-Nov. 4: Fear Complex Haunted House — Four haunted attractions are Haunted Mines, The Sanitarium, 3-D Carnevil and Sinister Manor, 2220 E. Bijou St., go online for prices. Tickets: thefearcomplex.org.

Sept. 30: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Sloan's Lake, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2f7b3ubr.

Oct. 6-8: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 7: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Belleview Station, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4ccm9d2x.

Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 19-21 and 26-27: Ghost Stories of Old Manitou — Tours every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16, free for ages 10 and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxfc3bk5.

Oct. 13-15 & 26-29: Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare — For ages 12 and older, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 14: Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Skills Academy Vocational Center, 1575 Garden of the Gods Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3vetftym.

Oct. 14-22: Glow Before Dark — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, included with regular admission. Tickets: botanicgardens.org.

Oct. 15: Haunted Objects Live — Are you ready to uncover the chilling true stories behind the world’s most haunted objects? 7 p.m., The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, Estes Park, $35 and up. Tickets: stanleylive.com/hauntedobjects.

Oct. 17-22: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 20: Boo! at Bear Creek — For ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $7-$8. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 21: Lil' Pumpkins Boo Bash — For ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 21: Pumpkins in the Park — Fall festival with live music, pumpkin patch, fall crafts and more, noon-4 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/events/pumpkins-in-the-park.

Oct. 21: Spooktacular — Family events with games, prizes, food and candy, 1-2 p.m. sensory-friendly activities, 2-3 p.m. for last names starting with A-L, 3-4 p.m. for last names starting with M-Z, Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock; crgov.com/2453/spooktacular.

Oct. 21-22: Treat Street — Safe trick-or-treating and family fun, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 W. Quincy Ave., Aurora, go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc53pe86.

Oct. 25: Nature Explorers: Pumpkins Math — For ages 4-5 with an adult, 19-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 27: Monster Mash Bash — Halloween for the whole family, 4-7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $13 and up. Tickets: communityculturalcollective.org.

Oct. 27: Pop Punk Night: The Halloween Party! — By Van Full of Nuns, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15-$39. Tickets: blacksheeprocks.com.

Oct. 27, 28 and 31: Grown-up Halloween Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27; 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Oct. 28: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Registration: 719-520-6745; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 28: Trunk or Treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., StableStrides Latigo, 13620 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; stablestrides.org/events.

Oct. 28: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 28: Halloween Party — With Triple Nickel, 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Oct. 28: The Corner's Halloween Ball — 7-10:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $29 and up. Tickets: communityculturalcollective.org.

Oct. 29: Harp Twins - Celebrating a Rockin' Halloween — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.

Oct. 31: Indoor Family Halloween Festival — 2:30-7:30 p.m., The SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive; connectingcommunities719.com.